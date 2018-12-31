Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX opened at $108.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $133.88. The company has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.02.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/chevron-co-cvx-shares-sold-by-patten-patten-inc-tn.html.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.