Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,780 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 5.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 35,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 63,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 142,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.87.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $196,303.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $3,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,301 shares in the company, valued at $23,354,759.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock worth $7,804,662. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

