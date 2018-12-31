Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (EIA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II alerts:

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0354 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/citadel-advisors-llc-invests-207000-in-eaton-vance-california-municpl-bnd-fd-ii-eia.html.

Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund II is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municpl Bnd Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.