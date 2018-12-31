Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (CBMG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBMG opened at $18.01 on Monday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $331.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.58.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 13,988.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBMG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cellular Biomedicine Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

