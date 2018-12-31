Claren Energy (CEN) Shares Down 31.3%

Shares of Claren Energy Corp (CVE:CEN) fell 31.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. 125,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 88,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

Claren Energy Company Profile (CVE:CEN)

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. The company has 51.49% interests in onshore petroleum exploration licenses (PEL), including PEL 112 and PEL 444 located on the western flank of the Cooper Eromanga Basin in the State of South Australia, Australia.

