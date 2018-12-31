Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (RIO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,266 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 67,964 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $48.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Investec cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

