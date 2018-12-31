CM Finance Inc (CMFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CM Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CM Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Get CM Finance alerts:

NASDAQ CMFN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,883. CM Finance has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.15.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. CM Finance had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CM Finance will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CM Finance stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.11% of CM Finance worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.