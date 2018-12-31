Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Coherent worth $376,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth $145,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 814.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 41,833.3% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $102.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.39. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Coherent had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $461.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $60,799.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coherent in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Coherent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

