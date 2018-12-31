CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0344

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. CoinUs has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $293,210.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00029590 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded up 213.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

