Colfax (CFX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Colfax (NYSE:CFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We believe that Colfax is poised to gain from solid product portfolio, investments for innovation and inorganic initiatives. The DJO Global buyout, when completed, will mark Colfax's entry into the orthopedic solutions market. Moreover, improving fabrication technology business will drive near-term revenues. Stronger sales, along with favorable pricing actions and greater operational efficacy, will likely drive profitability in the months ahead. For 2018, Colfax revised its earnings view from $2.15-$2.30 to $2.20-$2.30 per share. The Air and Gas Handling segment's orders are predicted to grow in double digits in the fourth quarter while Fabrication Technology's core sales and gains from acquired assets are anticipated to grow in a high-single digit. Earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have increased in the past 30 days. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past month.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CFX. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. CIBC raised shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $20.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $42.08.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian Brander sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $84,613.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,240.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,892 shares of company stock valued at $183,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 166,250.0% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 31.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

