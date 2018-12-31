Colfax Corp (CFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Colfax has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $875.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $32,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,346.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP A. Lynne Puckett sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $66,497.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,892 shares of company stock valued at $183,658 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,786,000 after purchasing an additional 84,025 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Colfax by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 647,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

