Comerica (CMA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

12/19/2018 – Comerica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/12/2018 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/12/2018 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/11/2018 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $107.00.

12/4/2018 – Comerica was given a new $106.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/13/2018 – Comerica had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

11/12/2018 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $101.00.

11/2/2018 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,301. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Comerica by 52.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 91,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,291,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,449,000 after purchasing an additional 491,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,687,000 after purchasing an additional 257,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 59.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

