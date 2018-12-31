Comparing California First National Bancorp (CFNB) & Landmark Bancorp (LARK)

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First National Bancorp $36.69 million 3.96 $11.12 million N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp $44.93 million 2.23 $4.36 million N/A N/A

California First National Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Landmark Bancorp 21.88% 11.65% 1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for California First National Bancorp and Landmark Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Landmark Bancorp beats California First National Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company accepts various deposits comprising non-interest bearing demand deposits, money market and checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of January 29, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

