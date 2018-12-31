Comparing Clearway Energy (CWEN) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 4.32% 6.01% 1.60% Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.76% 9.52% 1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clearway Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.89%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Clearway Energy pays out 163.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.01 billion 3.30 -$8.00 million $0.81 21.30 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.56 $167.18 million $1.65 22.19

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Clearway Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Inc.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

