Comparing Invuity (IVTY) & Iradimed (IRMD)

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Invuity and Iradimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invuity 0 5 0 0 2.00 Iradimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Invuity presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.58%. Iradimed has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Iradimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Invuity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Invuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Invuity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Iradimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Invuity and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invuity N/A N/A N/A Iradimed 16.59% 11.72% 9.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invuity and Iradimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invuity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iradimed $23.08 million 10.94 $490,000.00 $0.08 288.75

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Invuity.

Summary

Iradimed beats Invuity on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and markets surgical devices in the United States and Asia. The company through its intelligent photonics technology platform develops single-use and reusable illuminated surgical devices, which provide surgeons with illumination and direct visualization of surgical cavities. It offers various illuminated surgical devices, including Eikon LT illuminated retractor system for breast/oncoplastic/gynecology/EP/plastic/endocrine surgeries; Eiberg illuminated retractor systems for orthopedic surgeries; PhotonBlade, a recision illuminator for breast/plastics/EP/orthopedics surgeries; PhotonSaber Y, a handheld illuminator for orthopedic/spine/cardiothoracic/breast/general/gynecology/plastic surgeries; and PhotonSaber F, a handheld illuminator for spine/orthopedic/neurosurgery surgeries. The company also provides Breiten illuminated retractor systems for spine/orthopedic surgeries; Photonguide XT system, a drop-in intracavity illuminator for spine surgeries; Eika illuminated retractor systems for endocrine/spine/orthopedic surgeries; and PhotonVue, a system used in conjunction with IC Indocyanine for identifying and verifying blood flow in tissue, as well as is used in breast/plastic/colorectal surgeries. It sells its devices through direct sales representatives and independent sales agents; and directly to hospitals and surgeons, as well as to third-party medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Spotlight Surgical, Inc. and changed its name to Invuity, Inc. in 2007. Invuity, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

