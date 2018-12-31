Comparing MassRoots (MSRT) and Model N (MODN)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of MassRoots shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MassRoots and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 2 5 0 2.71

Model N has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 69.28%. Given Model N’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Model N is more favorable than MassRoots.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Model N’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $310,000.00 33.69 -$44.38 million N/A N/A Model N $154.63 million 2.72 -$28.20 million ($0.73) -18.34

Model N has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots -82,073.68% N/A -1,650.16% Model N -18.24% -54.52% -12.87%

Summary

Model N beats MassRoots on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace. It also operates massroots.com/dispensaries, a business and adverting portal that enable companies can edit their profiles, distribute information to users, and view analytics, such as impressions, views and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

