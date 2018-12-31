Comparing MeltroniX (MTNX) and Intel (INTC)

MeltroniX (OTCMKTS:MTNX) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MeltroniX and Intel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeltroniX 0 0 0 0 N/A Intel 6 15 17 0 2.29

Intel has a consensus target price of $56.01, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%.

Dividends

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MeltroniX does not pay a dividend. Intel pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intel has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.3% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of MeltroniX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeltroniX and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeltroniX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intel $62.76 billion 3.50 $9.60 billion $3.46 13.56

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than MeltroniX.

Profitability

This table compares MeltroniX and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeltroniX N/A N/A N/A Intel 21.91% 29.64% 16.44%

Summary

Intel beats MeltroniX on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MeltroniX Company Profile

MeltroniX, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (MeltroniX Solutions, Inc., Microelectronic Packaging of America, Inc., and MPI Place Holder, Inc.) are providers of Advanced Electronic Manufacturing Services, Products, Design, and Testing to high growth industries and applications including: Internet equipment; wireless/telecommunication; medical; satellites and military systems; and broadband communication and other electronic systems manufacturers. This is based on MeltroniX’s ability to develop and manufacture high-density packaging and interconnect microelectronic products. Currently, MeltroniX is placing renewed emphasis on military and space applications by leveraging its capabilities in offering devices which are radiation tolerant and qualified to military specifications.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, desktops, and wireless and wired connectivity products; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation has collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services to set up a center for advanced computing that develops solutions in the areas of high performance computing, high performance data analytics, and artificial intelligence. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

