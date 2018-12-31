Comparing Pintec Technology (PT) & 58.com (WUBA)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of 58.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of 58.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and 58.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 58.com $1.54 billion 5.18 $211.89 million $1.33 40.94

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pintec Technology and 58.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A 58.com 1 1 3 0 2.40

58.com has a consensus target price of $77.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.87%. Given 58.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 58.com is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A 58.com 16.13% 9.57% 6.66%

Summary

58.com beats Pintec Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies for small and micro-sized enterprises in China. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 58.com

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The company's platform provides various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, yellow pages, and other local services categories. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising real-time bidding, priority listing, various other lead-generation services, and display advertising. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

