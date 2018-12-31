Comparing SBI (SBHGF) & Security National Financial (SNFCA)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Security National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 14.63% 11.01% 1.21% Security National Financial 11.05% 18.81% 3.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBI and Security National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $3.04 billion 1.42 $420.15 million N/A N/A Security National Financial $276.93 million 0.32 $14.11 million N/A N/A

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SBI and Security National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

SBI has a beta of 5.95, suggesting that its share price is 495% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security National Financial has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBI beats Security National Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services. This segment operates proprietary trading system, which allows investors to trade stocks and bonds through electronic trading systems without stock exchanges. The Asset Management Business segment is involved in the venture capital, buyout investment, and financial and economic information activities. This segment also provides asset management services; and invests in hedge funds and private equity funds. The Biotechnology-Related Business segment develops, distributes, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-ALA as ingredient. This segment is also involved in the research and development of treatment methods and pharmaceuticals in autoimmune diseases and cancer fields. The company is also involved in the operation of various online intermediate services; development and trading of investment properties; and guarantee services for house rentals. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies. This segment also cedes and assumes various risks with various authorized unaffiliated reinsurers pursuant to reinsurance treaties. Its Cemetery and Mortuary segment operates eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah; and one cemetery in the state of California. This segment also markets plots, interment vaults, mausoleum crypts, markers, caskets, flowers, and other death care related products; and provides professional services of funeral directors, opening and closing of graves, use of chapels and viewing rooms, and use of automobiles and clothing. The company's Mortgage segment originates and underwrites residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and real estate projects primarily in Florida, Nevada, Texas, and Utah. It offers residential mortgage lending services to real estate brokers and independent mortgage loan originators. Security National Financial Corporation was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

