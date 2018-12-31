Comparing Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) and Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) and Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Jerash Holdings (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequential Brands Group -101.91% 6.02% 1.95% Jerash Holdings (US) 6.84% 16.08% 13.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sequential Brands Group and Jerash Holdings (US), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequential Brands Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sequential Brands Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.19%. Given Sequential Brands Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sequential Brands Group is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Sequential Brands Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequential Brands Group and Jerash Holdings (US)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequential Brands Group $167.46 million 0.29 -$185.71 million $0.44 1.73 Jerash Holdings (US) $69.29 million 0.99 $10.41 million N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequential Brands Group.

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sequential Brands Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Sequential Brands Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, Joe's Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

