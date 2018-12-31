Comparing SMTC (SMTX) and NANO DIMENSION/S (NNDM)

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SMTC and NANO DIMENSION/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 1 0 3.00 NANO DIMENSION/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

SMTC presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.75%. NANO DIMENSION/S has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 586.27%. Given NANO DIMENSION/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NANO DIMENSION/S is more favorable than SMTC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMTC and NANO DIMENSION/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $139.23 million 0.66 -$7.84 million ($0.44) -9.05 NANO DIMENSION/S $860,000.00 21.84 -$18.17 million N/A N/A

SMTC has higher revenue and earnings than NANO DIMENSION/S.

Profitability

This table compares SMTC and NANO DIMENSION/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16% NANO DIMENSION/S -409.99% -71.93% -61.24%

Risk and Volatility

SMTC has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NANO DIMENSION/S has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of SMTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of NANO DIMENSION/S shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of SMTC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SMTC beats NANO DIMENSION/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

NANO DIMENSION/S Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

