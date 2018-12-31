Contrasting ArcBest (ARCB) & Celadon Group (CGIP)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ArcBest has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of ArcBest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Celadon Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of ArcBest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ArcBest pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Celadon Group does not pay a dividend. ArcBest pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ArcBest and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcBest 2.92% 12.98% 6.16% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ArcBest and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcBest 2 8 1 0 1.91 Celadon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

ArcBest presently has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.43%. Celadon Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,198.70%. Given Celadon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celadon Group is more favorable than ArcBest.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ArcBest and Celadon Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcBest $2.83 billion 0.32 $59.72 million $1.33 26.20 Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.02 $24.84 million N/A N/A

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Summary

ArcBest beats Celadon Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to do-it-yourself' consumer and corporate account employee relocations, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, warehousing, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

