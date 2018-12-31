Contrasting BIO-key International (BKYI) & IBM (IBM)

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BIO-key International alerts:

1.1% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of IBM shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of IBM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBM has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIO-key International and IBM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $6.30 million 1.93 -$4.27 million N/A N/A IBM $79.14 billion 1.30 $5.75 billion $13.80 8.19

IBM has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIO-key International and IBM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-key International 0 0 1 0 3.00 IBM 2 10 8 0 2.30

BIO-key International presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 360.88%. IBM has a consensus target price of $162.59, suggesting a potential upside of 43.85%. Given BIO-key International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIO-key International is more favorable than IBM.

Dividends

IBM pays an annual dividend of $6.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. BIO-key International does not pay a dividend. IBM pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IBM has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and IBM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -92.72% -40.25% -35.78% IBM 7.12% 69.98% 10.56%

Summary

IBM beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications. The company's products include Vector Segment Technology SDK, a biometric software development kit that provides developers the ability to incorporate its biometric capabilities into their respective product offerings or infrastructure; Intelligent Image Indexing, a biometric identification solution that offers one-to-many and one-to-one user identification; and Biometric Service Provider, which provides support for the BioAPI for a compliant interface to applications using biometrics for verification and identification. Its products also comprise ID Director, a solution for single sign on integration with CA Technologies SiteMinder, Oracle's Fusion Middleware SSO, IBM Tivoli Access Manager, and other solutions; and WEB-key, an authentication-transaction security technology to conduct identification and identity verification transactions in insecure environments, such as the world wide Web or off-site cloud environments. The company also sells third-party hardware components. BIO-key International, Inc. markets its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, integrators, and partner networks to government and corporate customers primarily in North America. It has strategic partnership with Quantum Business Advisory to bring its software and hardware solutions to enterprises in India. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment comprises a portfolio of capabilities that help IBM’s clients to identify actionable insights and inform decision making for competitive advantage. It includes Watson, a cognitive computing platform that has the ability to interact in natural language, process amounts of big data, and learn from interactions with people and computers. This segment consists of Solutions Software, which provides the basis for many of the company’s strategic areas including analytics, security and social; and Transaction Processing Software, which includes software that primarily runs mission-critical systems in industries such as banking, airlines and retail. The Global Business Services segment provides clients with consulting, application management and global process services. The Technology Services & Cloud Platforms segment provides IT infrastructure services creating business value for clients through integrated services that incorporate intellectual property within its global delivery model. The Systems segment provides clients with infrastructure technologies to help meet the requirements of hybrid cloud and cognitive workload from deploying analytics, to moving to digital service delivery with the cloud, and securing mobile transaction processing. The Global Financing segment facilitates IBM clients acquisition of information technology systems, software and services by providing financing solutions in the areas where the company functions. The company was founded by Charles Ranlett Flint and Thomas J. Watson Sr. on June 16, 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.