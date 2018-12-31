Contrasting Linde (LIN) and Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

Linde (NYSE:LIN) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Linde and Air Products & Chemicals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 1 4 6 0 2.45 Air Products & Chemicals 0 0 13 0 3.00

Linde presently has a consensus price target of $181.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus price target of $191.09, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Air Products & Chemicals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products & Chemicals is more favorable than Linde.

Dividends

Linde pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Air Products & Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Linde pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Air Products & Chemicals has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years. Air Products & Chemicals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Linde and Air Products & Chemicals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $11.44 billion 3.93 $1.25 billion $5.85 26.72 Air Products & Chemicals $8.93 billion 3.95 $1.50 billion $7.45 21.57

Air Products & Chemicals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Linde. Air Products & Chemicals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Linde and Air Products & Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 11.93% 28.54% 9.41% Air Products & Chemicals 16.77% 15.30% 8.76%

Volatility & Risk

Linde has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Linde shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats Linde on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

