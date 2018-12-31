Contrasting PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (PLLL) and Ciner Resources (CINR)

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S (NASDAQ:PLLL) and Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and Ciner Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A -$9.95 million ($1.91) -3.43 Ciner Resources $497.30 million 0.85 $41.60 million $2.07 10.30

Ciner Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PIEDMONT LITHIU/S. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciner Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and Ciner Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PIEDMONT LITHIU/S N/A N/A N/A Ciner Resources 10.19% 19.76% 11.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PIEDMONT LITHIU/S and Ciner Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PIEDMONT LITHIU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ciner Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 388.55%. Ciner Resources has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.58%. Given PIEDMONT LITHIU/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PIEDMONT LITHIU/S is more favorable than Ciner Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PIEDMONT LITHIU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Ciner Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ciner Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. PIEDMONT LITHIU/S does not pay a dividend. Ciner Resources pays out 109.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Ciner Resources beats PIEDMONT LITHIU/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PIEDMONT LITHIU/S Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017. Piedmont Lithium Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves of approximately 240.1 million short tons of trona. Ciner Resource Partners LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as OCI Resources LP and changed its name to Ciner Resources LP in November 2015. Ciner Resources LP is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ciner Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Ciner Wyoming Holding Co.

