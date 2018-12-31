Contrasting Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) and AmBase (ABCP)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) and AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and AmBase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $668.96 million 4.48 $77.14 million $4.25 8.23 AmBase N/A N/A -$48.05 million N/A N/A

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and AmBase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 20.95% 4.27% 2.00% AmBase N/A -5.94% -5.05%

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmBase has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. AmBase does not pay a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital and AmBase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 2 4 2 0 2.00 AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus target price of $41.56, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than AmBase.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats AmBase on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties. As of September 30, 2018, our diversified portfolio was comprised of 1,523 properties, including properties securing mortgage loans made by the Company. Our properties, with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 28.7 million square feet, are leased to approximately 252 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

