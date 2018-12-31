Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Receives $37.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTB. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

CTB stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.33. 331,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 24.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 113.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares during the period.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.