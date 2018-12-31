Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Receives $24.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.74. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.42 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 63.79% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $105,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 60,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 317,428 shares of company stock worth $4,089,564 and sold 318,115 shares worth $5,958,646. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

