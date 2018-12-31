CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Director Sells $344,776.96 in Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $344,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSGP opened at $337.19 on Monday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $293.13 and a 1 year high of $448.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,897,000 after acquiring an additional 252,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 202,743 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 242,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,066,000 after acquiring an additional 149,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,611,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,897,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $451.44.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

