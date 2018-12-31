CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Holdings Cut by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CoStar Group worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $451.44.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $344,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $337.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $293.13 and a 12-month high of $448.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

