Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Coupa Software worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 3,533,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after purchasing an additional 150,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,131 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,148,000 after purchasing an additional 326,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,439,000 after purchasing an additional 527,529 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,361,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $53,397.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $46,442.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,892 shares of company stock worth $18,928,429 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $62.26 on Monday. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stake Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/coupa-software-inc-coup-stake-increased-by-teachers-advisors-llc.html.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.