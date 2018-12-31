Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,639 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,673,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 123,439 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 34,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.99. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.45.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 27.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Curley acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,501.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,323 shares of company stock worth $101,019 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

