Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,936,000 after buying an additional 81,378 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Koontz, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $928,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,214.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,244 shares of company stock worth $1,833,738. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $158.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

