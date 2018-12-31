Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,613,198 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 626,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,128 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 115,850 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP opened at $41.57 on Monday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $50.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

