Credits (CS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $954,782.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00002515 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Tidex, WazirX and Gate.io. Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $954,782.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00068600 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000763 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000513 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,434,130 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, WazirX, IDEX, CoinBene, Mercatox, Tidex, Kucoin, COSS and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.