Critical Contrast: Exceed (EDSFF) & Caleres (CAL)

Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) and Caleres (NYSE:CAL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Exceed alerts:

This table compares Exceed and Caleres’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exceed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Caleres $2.79 billion 0.43 $87.20 million $2.16 13.03

Caleres has higher revenue and earnings than Exceed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Caleres shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Exceed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Caleres shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exceed and Caleres’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exceed N/A N/A N/A Caleres 3.21% 13.58% 5.96%

Risk & Volatility

Exceed has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caleres has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exceed and Caleres, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exceed 0 0 0 0 N/A Caleres 0 4 3 0 2.43

Caleres has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.49%. Given Caleres’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caleres is more favorable than Exceed.

Dividends

Caleres pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Exceed does not pay a dividend. Caleres pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Caleres beats Exceed on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exceed Company Profile

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps. The company offers its products for the customers aging between 15 to 35 years through various distributors. Exceed Company Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. Its retail shoe stores provide brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands comprising LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Naturalizer, Fergie Footwear, Carlos by Carlos Santana, and Circus by Sam Edelman, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Franco Sarto, Vince, Rykä, Bzees, Via Spiga, Diane von Furstenberg, and George Brown Bilt. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites that consist of Famous.com, AllenEdmonds.com, Naturalizer.com, Naturalizer.ca, SamEdelman.com, DrSchollsShoes.com, Ryka.com, FrancoSarto.com, LifeStride.com, Bzees.com, ViaSpiga.com, FergieShoes.com, and CarlosShoes.com. In addition, it designs, sources, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as national chains, online retailers, department stores, mass merchandisers, independent retailers, and catalogs. Further, the company wholesales men's apparel, leather goods, and accessories. As of March 13, 2018, it operated approximately 1,200 retail stores. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. Caleres, Inc. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Exceed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exceed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.