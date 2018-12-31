Critical Contrast: Penumbra (PEN) & Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Penumbra alerts:

This table compares Penumbra and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $333.76 million 12.89 $4.65 million ($0.01) -12,466.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies $120,000.00 3,374.28 -$18.06 million N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 2.15% 4.21% 3.53% Axonics Modulation Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Penumbra and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 6 0 2.75 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Penumbra currently has a consensus price target of $143.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.25%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus price target of $19.98, indicating a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Penumbra.

Summary

Penumbra beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.