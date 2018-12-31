Critical Review: Loop Industries (LOOP) vs. BCE (BCE)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Loop Industries and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A BCE 0 2 4 0 2.67

BCE has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than Loop Industries.

Dividends

BCE pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. BCE pays out 86.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loop Industries and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCE $17.52 billion 2.03 $2.25 billion $2.62 15.08

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A N/A N/A BCE 12.13% 18.73% 5.46%

Summary

BCE beats Loop Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access, Internet protocol TV and telephony, local telephone, and long distance, as well as other communications services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services. This segment also offers home security and monitoring services; competitive local exchange carrier services; business service solutions, such as hosting and cloud, managed, professional, and infrastructure services; virtual private networks, point-to-point data networks, and international network solutions; and Web and audio conferencing, and email solutions. The Bell Media segment offers conventional, specialty, and pay TV; and digital media, radio broadcasting, and out-of-home advertising services, as well as sports and other event production and broadcasting services. This segment owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 34 specialty and 4 pay TV channels; 105 licensed radio stations; 31,000 advertising faces; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company also distributes mobile products. BCE Inc. offers its services through a network of corporate and dealer-owned retail stores, national retailers, and call center representatives, as well as Websites and door-to-door sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

