Critical Survey: SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (SURRY) and Kohl’s (KSS)

SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Kohl’s pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SUN ART RETAIL/ADR does not pay a dividend. Kohl’s pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kohl’s has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SUN ART RETAIL/ADR and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUN ART RETAIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s 4.94% 16.06% 6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SUN ART RETAIL/ADR and Kohl’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUN ART RETAIL/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kohl’s 2 10 9 0 2.33

Kohl’s has a consensus price target of $76.95, suggesting a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Kohl’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than SUN ART RETAIL/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUN ART RETAIL/ADR and Kohl’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUN ART RETAIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kohl’s $19.10 billion 0.56 $859.00 million $4.19 15.53

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than SUN ART RETAIL/ADR.

Summary

Kohl’s beats SUN ART RETAIL/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUN ART RETAIL/ADR

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands; and e-commerce sites comprising feiniu.com, fieldschina.com, xiaohehe.org, and auchanwines.com. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 461 outlets. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Sun Art Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of A-RT Retail Holdings Limited.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

