Critical Survey: Telstra (TLSYY) and GCI Liberty (GLIBA)

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telstra and GCI Liberty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $20.17 billion 1.16 $2.76 billion $1.16 8.51 GCI Liberty $919.20 million 4.83 -$24.24 million N/A N/A

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Telstra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of GCI Liberty shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GCI Liberty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telstra and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A GCI Liberty -67.49% -26.66% -12.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Telstra and GCI Liberty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 0 1 0 3.00 GCI Liberty 0 1 2 0 2.67

GCI Liberty has a consensus price target of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 46.76%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Telstra.

Dividends

Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. GCI Liberty does not pay a dividend. Telstra pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Telstra beats GCI Liberty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and pay television/Internet protocol, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, including buying, billing, and servicing requests, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides sales and contract management services for medium to large business and government customers; and product management services for advanced technology solutions and services, such as data and Internet protocol networks, and mobility applications and services, as well as network applications and services products comprising managed network, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, and integrated services and monitoring. In addition, the company engages in the development of industry vertical solutions; planning, design, engineering architecture, and construction of Telstra networks, technology, and information technology solutions; and provision of a range of telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and Internet service providers through its networks and related support systems. Further, it provides disconnection, media and marketing, and other services. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc. provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

