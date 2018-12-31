CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) President Buys $48,578.00 in Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) President Owen Serjeant bought 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $48,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 165,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,459.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. CSI Compressco LP has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.97%. The business had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CSI Compressco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 23.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 120.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 168,218 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 41.1% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 215,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

