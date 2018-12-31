CSX (CSX) Given Buy Rating at Argus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Argus in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $62.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. CSX has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $107,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $110,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 461.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

