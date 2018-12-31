Cummins Inc. (CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $158.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.66. 54,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,236. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total value of $76,788.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,371 shares of company stock worth $9,609,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,315,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Cummins by 43.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $222,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.