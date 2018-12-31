Curis (CRIS) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) dropped 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 547,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 375,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Curis had a negative return on equity of 299.20% and a negative net margin of 316.98%. The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 780.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 65,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.
