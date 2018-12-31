Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 111,230 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,230 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.24% of TPI Composites worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,178,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after acquiring an additional 329,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,244 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,944 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC opened at $24.45 on Monday. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $843.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. TPI Composites had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $1,323,421.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 143,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,787,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,757,943 shares of company stock worth $44,812,232 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPIC. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. JMP Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of TPI Composites from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

