Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 17,320 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Amc Networks worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 335.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 4.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 80,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 16.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 103,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

AMCX opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. Amc Networks’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 17,320 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/deutsche-bank-ag-purchases-17320-shares-of-amc-networks-inc-amcx.html.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.