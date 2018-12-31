Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,008 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 51.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wheatland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $22.83 on Monday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Inc Series C had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter.

DISCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

