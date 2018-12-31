DFSCoin (DFS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. DFSCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006362 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00020962 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00225310 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014730 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000295 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00002031 BTC.

DFSCoin Profile

DFSCoin (CRYPTO:DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com.

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

DFSCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

