Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,602,424 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 12,405,538 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,944,688 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

In related news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $517,611.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

FANG opened at $91.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

