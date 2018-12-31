Dillard’s (DDS) versus FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (FYRTY) Head-To-Head Survey

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 3.70% 9.88% 4.40% FAMILYMART UNY/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dillard’s and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.42 billion 0.25 $221.32 million $4.80 12.40 FAMILYMART UNY/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than FAMILYMART UNY/ADR.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dillard’s and FAMILYMART UNY/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 3 3 0 0 1.50 FAMILYMART UNY/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dillard’s presently has a consensus target price of $60.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Dillard’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than FAMILYMART UNY/ADR.

Dividends

Dillard’s pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. FAMILYMART UNY/ADR does not pay a dividend. Dillard’s pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dillard’s has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Dillard’s beats FAMILYMART UNY/ADR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About FAMILYMART UNY/ADR

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations. As of February 28, 2017, it operated 18,125 convenience stores and 210 general merchandise stores in Japan; and 6,375 convenience stores and 3 general merchandise stores internationally. FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. As of August 16, 2018, FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation.

